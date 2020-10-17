Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €54.55 ($64.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.