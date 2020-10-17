Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

PG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. 6,807,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

