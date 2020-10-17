Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,427 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after acquiring an additional 182,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.26. 3,384,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

