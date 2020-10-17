Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,123,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,316,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 109.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,923,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.