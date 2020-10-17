Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 331 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.66. 3,109,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

