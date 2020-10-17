Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 5,520,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.