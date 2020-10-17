Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

