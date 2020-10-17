Heron Financial Group LLC Has $184,000 Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Orange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. 439,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,693. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

