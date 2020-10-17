Heron Financial Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

SAIC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 554,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.02. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

