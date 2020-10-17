Heron Financial Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. 3,879,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

