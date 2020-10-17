Heron Financial Group LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. AXA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,822,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,488. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

