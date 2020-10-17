Heron Financial Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

