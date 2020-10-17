Heron Financial Group LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.79. 6,347,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

