Heron Financial Group LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,701,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 566,461 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 2,653,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

