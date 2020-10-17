Heron Financial Group LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.15. The company had a trading volume of 790,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

