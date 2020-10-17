Heron Financial Group LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

MA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

