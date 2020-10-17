Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

