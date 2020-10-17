Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.03. 6,626,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

