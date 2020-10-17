Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,012. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.