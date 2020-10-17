Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 656 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.