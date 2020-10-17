Heron Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $224.05. 820,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

