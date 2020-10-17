Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.65.

HLT opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.83, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

