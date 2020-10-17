Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $79.63. 1,254,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.