Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of HST opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

