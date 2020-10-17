Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,911 shares of company stock worth $9,646,754. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 98,423 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

