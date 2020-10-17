HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $1.11 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00267864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00092677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01400122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150295 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,519,465 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

