Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus reissued a reduce rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.65.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.16 and a 200-day moving average of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,970 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

