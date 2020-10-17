Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a reduce rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $11,584,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.