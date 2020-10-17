Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

IMBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

