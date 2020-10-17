Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.24

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.24 and traded as high as $46.82. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 145,862 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.25.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4623462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.