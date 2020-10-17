Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.