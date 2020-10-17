Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NYSE IIPR opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $136.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

