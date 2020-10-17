Insider Buying: Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Buys C$18,720.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,430.56.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Jean-Sébastien David bought 12,800 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,680.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Jean-Sébastien David bought 18,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,060.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Jean-Sébastien David bought 20,900 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,749.00.

Niobay Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit