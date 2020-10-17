Insider Buying: Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Buys C$18,720.00 in Stock

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,430.56.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jean-Sébastien David bought 12,800 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,680.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jean-Sébastien David bought 18,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,060.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Jean-Sébastien David bought 20,900 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,749.00.

Niobay Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

