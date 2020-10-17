Insider Selling: County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

County Bancorp stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.84. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

