Insider Selling: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $19,407.54 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $19,407.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,960.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $124,723.65.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00.
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Morphic Holding has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $843.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

