Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $15,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $34,981.02.
  • On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $71,951.68.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

