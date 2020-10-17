Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.