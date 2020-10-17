Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.14.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

