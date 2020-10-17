Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.14.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Dividend History for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit