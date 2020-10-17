Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $35.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.