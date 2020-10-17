iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.