iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

