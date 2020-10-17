J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Dillard’s (OTCMKTS:DDS) Financial Analysis

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

This table compares J. C. Penney and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney -11.68% -160.12% -9.40% Dillard’s -1.92% -6.48% -2.85%

This table compares J. C. Penney and Dillard’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.30 Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.18 $111.08 million $4.17 12.20

Dillard’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dillard’s has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for J. C. Penney and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Dillard’s 4 2 0 0 1.33

Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 33.84%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.