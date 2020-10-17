Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

JOUT opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

