JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Airbus to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Airbus stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Airbus has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

