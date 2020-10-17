JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
EADSY stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
