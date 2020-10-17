JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

EADSY stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

