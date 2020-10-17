K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million and a P/E ratio of 62.70.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.80.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

