Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.74.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

