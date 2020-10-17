Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 4,953,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957,334. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.