Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,458 shares of company stock worth $6,175,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

