Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2). Demand for TiO2 is growing on the back of healthy consumptions across Western Europe and North America. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in the company’s favor. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting sales and profits. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore, which is hurting its profitability. Higher production costs are anticipated to put pressure on the bottom line in 2020.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KRO stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

